FirstLookTV, LGI Media Ink Australian Deal

U.K. -based factual specialist FirstLookTV has partnered with Melbourne-based distributor LGI Media. FirstLookTV will work with LGI in the Crime and History genres originating titles in Australia and Asia.

FirstLookTV has also announced the development of the company’s investment in History and Natural History, both of which are genres already distributed by LGI Media in territories beyond Europe and America.

Will Hanrahan, founder of FirstLookTV, said about the deal, “We operate globally as a business and we have been looking for a presence in the Southern hemisphere to add to our superb distribution collaborators in the U.K. and Canada. LGI’s titles reflect a real connection with the needs of the content market, and we are delighted to be working with them. Our production model is set up to create winning brands outside of True Crime and LGI has the potential to boost that ambition.”

Nha-Uyen Chao, founder of LGI Media, said, “LGI is thrilled to build our partnership with FLTV, one of the best producers in the true crime genre. Will and his team know how to produce shows that rate and resonate across the globe.”