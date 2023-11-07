Content Americas Confirms 25 Platforms

A number of digital platforms and streamers have confirmed their attendance at Content Americas (to be held in Miami on January 23-25, 2024), with acquisitions and commissioners from companies such as Amazon Prime Video, Google TV/YouTube, Apple TV+ , Disney+ , Star+, HBO Max, NBCUniversal/Telemundo Streaming Studios, Sony Pictures Television, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Spotify, Audible, TikTok, Samsung TV Plus, Dailymotion, Rakuten, Mercado Play, Olympusat, Clarovideo, DirecTV Latin America, Liberty Media, Atresplayer, Movistar+, Vix and Globoplay.

Alongside of key buyers from the LatAm market, delegates from Europe, CEE, MENA and APAC have also confirmed their participation, representing channels and platforms from Poland, Georgia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Norway, Netherlands, Pakistan, UAE, Lebanon, South Africa, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Australia, India and Nepal.

Over 90 companies have so far registered to exhibit at the January market.