‘Leylifer’ To Have LatAm Premiere at MIP Cancun

Inter Medya is heading to MIP Cancun with a slate topped by Leylifer, Deception, Tuzak, Hicran, Another Chance, Melissa, and a number of New Generation Turkish Series, such as The Ivy.

A special screening, presented by Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head of Sales and Acquisitions, is scheduled for November 15, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at the Cancun Theater. The screening will provide a sneak peek of Leylifer, a co-production between Inter Medya and Caracol Television.

This marks the Latin American premiere of the series, which revolves around Meryem, who travels to Istanbul with her husband Kemal and children for his sister’s wedding. Their plans are abruptly disrupted when Kemal goes missing and is later found dead.