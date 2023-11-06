ATV to Screen ‘Safir’ in Cancun and Dubai

ATV Distribution will host a screening of Turkish drama series Safir at the Cancun Theater on November 16 at 1:15 p.m. during the MIP Cancun market.

The title will also be showcased at the Dubai International Content Market, on November 22, with a screening at 12.15 p.m. in the Joharah Ballroom, at the Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events Center.

Safir revolves around the Cappadocia-based Gülsoy family. Housekeeper Feraye falls for Yaman, one of the family’s heirs. However, Yaman must wed Aleyna. Ateş, the eldest child, saves Feraye from heartbreak and falls in love with her.