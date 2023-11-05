The news on Saturday was that SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s actors union, had received a “last best and final offer” from the major U.S. studios.
The union is now reviewing the offer, but did not give a timeline of when it would reply. Meanwhile, the strike continues for the 116th day.
Included in the offer was a wage increase, a new way to determine residuals for streaming programs, protection from Artificial Intelligence (specifying consent and compensation), and an increase to the pension and health funds.
