Hollywood’s Actors Got a Best Offer

The news on Saturday was that SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s actors union, had received a “last best and final offer” from the major U.S. studios.

The union is now reviewing the offer, but did not give a timeline of when it would reply. Meanwhile, the strike continues for the 116th day.

Included in the offer was a wage increase, a new way to determine residuals for streaming programs, protection from Artificial Intelligence (specifying consent and compensation), and an increase to the pension and health funds.

The negotiations were headed by top executives from NBCUni, Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures, and Apple Studios.