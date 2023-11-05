Cineflix Launches Vancouver Studios

Indie producer and distributor Cineflix Media has expanded its North American operations with the launch of a Vancouver office led by Mark Miller (pictured).

Cineflix Studios Vancouver will focus on producing and co-producing scripted series, movies, and factual content for North American and international streamers and broadcasters. Mark Miller will run the new company as president, reporting into Cineflix Media co-founder and CEO, Glen Salzman.

Mark Miller is one of Canada’s leading television executives, most recently he served in a dual role as president of Thunderbird Entertainment Group and CEO of Great Pacific Media.

Cineflix Media has built its production business significantly in North America and Europe over the past few years. Alongside Cineflix Studios (Tehran, Reginald the Vampire, Late Bloomer, Coroner) and Cineflix Productions (American Pickers, Air Crash Investigation, Summer Qamp, Undercover Holiday), the group also encompasses a growing number of joint venture companies such as C3 Media (So Long, Marianne, Good Morning Chuck, Kings of Coke, Sugar) and Buccaneer (The Burning Girls, The Doll Factory, Irvine Welsh’s Crime, Whitstable Pearl) with creative partnerships including December Films (Reginald the Vampire, Carpe Demon, Wynonna Earp).