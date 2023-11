TLN Airs Latin Grammy Awards In Canada

TLN Media will present the exclusive Canadian broadcast of the 24th annual Latin Grammy Awards.

The awards show will be held at the Conference and Exhibition Centre (FIBES) in Sevilla, Spain. The celebrity lineup features performer Laura Pausini and songwriter-producer Edgar Barrera. This year’s nominees include Shakira, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, and Rosalia, among others.

The awards show will air on Univision Canada and TLN TV on November 16, 2023.