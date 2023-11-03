The Africa Channel To Air Miss World South Africa Finalists Special

The Africa Channel teamed up with Miss World South Africa to the Miss World South Africa Finalists Special and Finale broadcasts.

The Africa Channel and Demand Africa will showcase the special and finale on November 12 and November 19, respectively.

The winner of The Miss World South Africa will serve as brand ambassador for The Africa Channel’s initiatives.

Narendra Reddy, COO of The Africa Channel, commented, “We are delighted to be broadcast partners of Miss World South Africa, and are particularly honored to partner with Carol Bouwer Productions, a Woman-led enterprise in empowering the next generation of bright, smart women from South Africa…and with this collaboration solidly in place, viewers can expect exciting and inspiring programming of the highest quality now and in the years to come with what we hope will be The Africa Channel’s annual broadcast of Miss World South Africa.”