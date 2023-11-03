TelevisaUnivision Delivers ‘Travesuras de la Niña Mala’ To Poland

TelevisaUnivision closed a deal with CDA.pl, the video-on-demand service in Poland, for the ViX original series Travesuras de la Niña Mala.

Based on the novel by Mario Vargas Llosa, the romance series depicts an epic love story between an adventurous young woman and Ricardo, a man trapped in routine. The two characters’ lives will intertwine across 40 years through reunions across Lima, Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, and London, among other cities.

The cast includes Macarena Achaga and Juan Pablo Di Pace.

Travesuras de la Niña Mala will exclusively stream on CDA Premium in Poland.