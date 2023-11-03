OGM Drama ‘Lost in Love’ Debuts On Star TV

OGM Universe announced that romantic drama Lost in Love will premiere on Star TV.

Produced by OGM Pictures, the series revolves around Mete and Naz who have been promised to each other since childhood. When Mete returns from abroad to marry Naz, he meets Incila, who works as Naz’s maid, and they share an unexpected connection.

Lost in Love stars an ensemble cast that features Uraz Kaygilaroglu, Cemre Baysel, Asude Kalebek, among others.

OGM Universe handles distribution of the series.