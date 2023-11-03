Movistar Plus+ will premiere the original series Bellas Artes in 2024.
Produced by Gloriamundi and Historias Particulares, the comedy tells stories about characters who manage a contemporary art museum. Antonio Dumas is an art historian who is appointed director of a museum of modern art in Madrid. In his new position, he deals with a variety of conflicts, from political pressures to surreal situations.
The series will premiere simultaneously on Star+ in Latin America.
Movistar Plus+ International oversees international sales for the show, excluding Latin America.
Leave A Comment