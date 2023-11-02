Waymark Inks First Int’l Deal with Nine Australia

Waymark, a leader in AI video creation technology, has struck its first international deal with one of Australia’s largest media companies, Nine, which earlier this month launched its Nine Ad Manager, a groundbreaking self-serve advertising tech platform. The collaboration offers small- to medium-sized businesses in Australia a reimagined a la carte buying experience powered by Waymark’s generative AI technology.

The agreement with Nine follows a series of successful video partnerships that Waymark has recently signed with leading media companies such as FOX TV Stations, Spectrum Reach, Gray Television, Beasley Media Group and Morgan Murphy Media. Waymark’s platform is also included in the creative directories of major streaming platforms Hulu and Roku, where ad managers can utilize Waymark’s technology to create top-tier video ads.

Waymark’s trailblazing AI technology generates high-quality commercials in less than five minutes, which empowers small businesses to promote themselves more effectively and affordably than previously possible.

“This expansion into the Australian market with the team at Nine is a testament to the global promise of AI-driven creation and underscores Waymark’s aim to develop cutting-edge tools that remove creative barriers,” said Waymark CEO Alex Persky-Stern. “Nine’s newly launched Ad Manager is truly forward-looking and will empower small businesses to take control of their local marketing efforts.”