Paramount+ Branded Area to Debut on Streamz in Belgium

Paramount Global Content Distribution has announced that Belgian streaming service Streamz will create a Paramount+ branded area on their platform as part of a multi-year licensing deal that will include scripted and unscripted series and children’s programming. This agreement reinforces Paramount’s strategy to expand the Paramount+ brand in more ways around the world, including making Paramount+ available as a direct-to-consumer streaming service, through bundled partnerships in key markets, as well as through branded hubs in local markets through licensing deals.

The Paramount+ branded area will offer Streamz subscribers the ability to search for and stream content from Paramount. Titles such as the new and returning hit series 1883, 1923, Frasier, Mayor of Kingstown, Paw Patrol, Poker Face, Special Ops: Lioness, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Tulsa King, as well as series including Waco: The Aftermath, Made for Love, and The Man Who Fell to Earth will be available on the service.

Streamz subscribers will also have access to Paramount Pictures films in the coming months, including Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.