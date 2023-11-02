FilmRise Acquires Worldwide Digital Distribution Rights to Restored “Death Valley Days”

FilmRise, the New York City-based film, television studio, and streaming network, has acquired exclusive worldwide digital media rights to the iconic Western anthology series Death Valley Days. Included are episodes featuring Ronald Reagan, who hosted the program from 1964-1966, marking his final work as an actor before electing to pursue a career in politics.

FilmRise will distribute the fully restored series across all major streaming platforms as well as on The FilmRise Streaming Network, including the FilmRise Western FAST Channel. The deal includes 452 25-minute episodes across 18 seasons, running from 1952 until 1970.

Originating on the radio in the 1930s, the series features true accounts of the American Old West, specifically in the Death Valley area of southeastern California. In addition to Reagan, other hosts of the series included Stanley Andrews, Robert Taylor, and Dale Robertson. John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Fess Parker were all guest stars of the series, which was originally sponsored by “20 Mule Team” Borax, a product that was mined in Death Valley.