Up the Ladder: Noah Media Group

Noah Media Group, the award-winning sports documentary specialists behind Hatton (Sky) and 14 PEAKS: Nothing is Impossible (Netflix), has announced the appointment of Adam Cohen as head of Development. Cohen joins the Noah Media team after a successful tenure at KEO Films and Fulwell 73, bringing with him a proven track record in developing and packaging premium non-scripted content with international appeal.

Cohen’s journey in the film and media industry began in 2013 when his first documentary was picked up for a non-broadcast pilot by Tiger Aspect Productions. In 2017, he brought his talents to Fulwell 73, working on both scripted and non-scripted content. In 2019, he was entrusted with the opportunity to establish and lead a development team at Fulwell dedicated to music and sports documentaries. This department achieved great success, including the sale of two feature docs to SKY (Supergreed and Who Killed the KLF), two unscripted series to Netflix (Captains and The World Cup) and the recently released Mud, Sweat and Tears for Amazon Prime.

Cohen began his role with Noah at the beginning of October and is already utilizing Noah’s audience analytic technology, SlateIQ, to help with the development team’s decision-making process, packaging, and identifying ideal partners in the U.K. and across the world.