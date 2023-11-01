SMPTE to Host Power of Color Symposium

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (or SMPTE), the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, has announced that on February 6-7, 2023, at the beginning of Black History Month, the society will host its inaugural Power of Color Symposium at Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia, With its unique focus on people of color, the Symposium will bring together established and emerging experts, artists, technicians, engineers, and other leaders from the film, television, animation, and gaming industries to discuss advances in designing, capturing, and delivering the full breadth and depth of tone, texture, and vibrancy seen in global humanity.

The two-day event will feature topics such as the importance of representation; cross-cultural communication as it pertains to viewing skin tones; the art of representation; scientific and technical tools for skin tones, color tones, hair textures, hues, and makeup; SMPTE Rapid Industry Solutions (RIS) Color Management and color workflows from camera lens to screen; and the future of representation within the field.