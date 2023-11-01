Freedom Scripted Opens Offices in London and Berlin

Glasgow-based indie production company Freedom Scripted has announced two offices in London and Berlin, as well as new partnerships in Berlin and Lisbon. The expansion also sees the promotion of Nancy Napper Canter (pictured above) to head of Development in London, and Tessa Buchanan to Development exec in the Glasgow office.

Having secured investment from the Channel 4 Indie Growth Fund in 2022 and a first look deal with All3 Media International early in 2023, the company has had significant growth over the last year.

Napper Canter will head up the London office from Somerset House to continue to build on Freedom’s relationships with commissioners and talent in the capital.

With Freedom pursuing new co-developments in Portugal and Germany, the Berlin office, based at Lost But Found studios in Schöneberg, will focus on building international relationships based on a co-pro model, working with European based producers, talent, and commissioners.

With the company’s HQ remaining in Glasgow, Tessa Buchanan will take the lead on local development as Development executive, further expanding Freedom Scripted’s slate of diverse Scottish stories.