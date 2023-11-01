Electric Entertainment to Distribute Linda Lavin Starring Feature Film

Two-time Golden Globe winner, Tony Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Linda Lavin (Being the Ricardos, Alice, Wanderlust) will star alongside Lisa Brenner (Say My Name, The Patriot) in the feature film One Big Happy Family. Brenner is also the writer and producer of the film.

The veteran singer and actress plays Lenore, mother to Rachel (Brenner), in the film, which tells the tale of a woman whose entire identity is brought into question after receiving the results of a mail-in DNA test. The feature is directed by Matt Sohn and is produced in association with LinLay Productions. Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment, the Los Angeles-based production and distribution company, will distribute the film.