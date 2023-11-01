Cineflix Rights Launches “Property Brothers” FAST Channel in Canada

Cineflix Rights, a U.K.-based independent TV content distributor, has announced the launch of a new FAST channel dedicated to two of TV’s best known home renovators, Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott. It is available to viewers in Canada on The Roku Channel, Tubi, and Plex platforms, and offers more than 300 episodes drawn from long-running series such as Property Brothers and Property Brothers: Buying + Selling.

In Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan help families find, buy, and transform fixer-uppers into dream homes. First, Drew tracks down hidden gems with untapped potential, and then Jonathan overhauls these rundown properties. On Property Brothers: Buying + Selling, the brothers help homeowners take the next step up the property ladder with pivotal real estate moments, double the stress, and twice the manpower.

The Property Brothers channel is Cineflix Rights’ fifth major FAST brand launch over the last six months. These include three multi-brand genre channels, Real Disaster Channel, Crime & Justice, and Property & Reno, which offer more than 1,000 hours of content from a wide range of programming, as well as the single-brand American Pickers channel, which is available in Canada on Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, Tubi, and Plex.