Mondo TV Inks New Streaming Deal With Canela Media

Mondo TV Studios struck a major deal with Canela Media.

The new agreement will see two new shows, Agent 203 and Monster Loving Maniacs, featured on Canela Kids, the children’s streaming service available in the U.S. and Latin America. The deal covers a license for the streaming rights to Spanish-language versions of both shows.

Maggie Salas Amaro, director of Canela Kids, commented, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Mondo TV Studios. These two new premieres are in line with our mission to bring adventure and family stories through high quality premieres to our Hispanic audiences.”

Maria Bonaria Fois, CEO of Mondo TV Studios, added, “The buzz around Agent 203 and Monster Loving Maniacs is getting stronger – and I’m not surprised. We feel both shows have the great storylines, animations, jokes and characters kids love – but also stand out for their unique and appealing ideas and themes. We’re delighted that Canela Media, a leading company in its field with a strong audience reach, feels the same way.”