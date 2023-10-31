AMC International Networks Picks Up ‘Leo the Wildlife Ranger’

Omens Studios confirmed new international sales for its 3D animated adventure series Leo the Wildlife Ranger.

Leo the Wildlife Ranger follows Junior Rangers Leo and Katie and their loyal canine companion Hero on their quest to learn about the animals and plants that surround us on this planet.

AMC International Networks picked up season one of the series for the Middle East and Africa and season two for Europe, including Poland. In addition, TRT secured both seasons for Turkey, and FairFax County Schools Districts nabbed season two for the U.S.

In addition, Common Sense Media renewed its existing deal for season one.

Chi Sim Tang, CEO of Omens Studios, says: “Leo the Wildlife Ranger has become a much-loved property with audiences all over the world, who are connecting with the characters in a range of different ways – including through broadcasting, the games app and our exclusive kid-friendly VR content on YouTube. We are continuing to expand the offering for our fans, and we’re delighted to welcome new premium broadcast partners on board, including AMC International Networks, to bring the action-packed adventures of our wildlife rangers to new audiences.”