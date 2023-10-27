Studio 100 And On The Edge Productions Team Up On Feature Film

Studio 100 Media teamed up with On The Edge Productions to bring out the feature film On The Edge: Donnie Dares!

On The Edge: Donnie Dares! Revolves around six quirky endangered species. Led by Donnie, a Cuban solenodon, the team set out on a mission so that humans can stop endangering their respective species.

Studio 100 Film will lead international sales for the film, which is set for release in late 2026. In addition, Viva Kids joined as a co-producer.

Beth Blood, founder and CEO of On the Edge, said, “We are excited to have Studio 100 as our partner on a project we are so passionate about. They are not only a great distributor for family and kids’ entertainment, but also have approached this movie in a heartfelt manner, with sincerity and a decisive strategy.”

Martin Krieger, executive producer and CEO of Studio 100 Media, added, “We were fascinated by On the Edge’s mission to change the status quo in our world in an entertaining way and emotionally connecting people with nature. A true challenge that we would also like to take up.”