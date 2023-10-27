Global Screen Sells Dramas To Channel 4

Global Screen sold three dramas to Walter Presents, the video-on-demand service of Channel 4 in the U.K.

Walter Presents picked up the thriller Hostage, period drama The Palace, and crime thriller The New Front, all three of which will be available in the U.K. later in the year.

In addition, Hostage and The Palace will be exclusively available in the U.S. and Canada.

Klaus Rasmussen, co-head of Acquisitions and Sales (Theatrical) at Global Screen, commented, “We are delighted to see three of our high-end drama series heading to the US and the UK. The New Front and Hostage are real edge-of-your-seat thrillers and The Palace, set against the backdrop of Berlin’s great review theatre in a divided Germany, is a moving, exhilarating and life-affirming story. We are certain these incredible series will have strong appeal to viewers.”