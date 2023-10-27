Bell Media and FOX Entertainment Global Ink Licensing Deal

Bell Media and FOX Entertainment Global struck a licensing and distribution deal.

The companies will work together to support Canadian original productions for all Bell Media platforms. The deal covers English-language scripted drama and comedy, as well as unscripted competition and docu-series. Neshama Entertainment will produce initial projects in Canada.

In the U.S., FOX Entertainment Global will oversee distribution.

Michael Thorn, president of Scripted Programming at FOX Entertainment, commented, “I am excited to expand our longstanding collaboration with Bell Media through this bold partnership that harnesses our companies’ rich source of creativity and enviable independence. The high-level of world-class talent in Canada makes this pact even more attractive, and Neshama and Bell shepherding these projects through the country’s proven production community allows Canadian content to have scale both locally and globally.”