Nicely Entertainment Launches Darkly Label

Los Angeles-based Nicely Entertainment is expanding with the launch of Darkly Entertainment, a new label dedicated to producing and distributing darker dramatic content for theatrical and digital distribution.

“Since we launched Nicely Entertainment in 2020, we’ve become recognized as the feel-good movie expert with our popular romantic comedies and holiday movies airing on leading broadcast and streaming outlets around the globe,” commented Nicely Entertainment founder & CEO, Vanessa Shapiro.

Kicking off the new Darkly slate are two original productions. Holiday crime drama Holiday Hold-Up, currently in post-production, starring Jeremy Holm (House of Cards, Mr. Robot), John Pirruccello (Barry, Twin Peaks) and Agnes Albright (True Detective), follows a team of disgruntled restaurant employees who take revenge on their thieving mobster boss.

Darkly also showcases the new action disaster film Super Icyclone, a co-production with Defiant Empire Distribution and Good-Soldier Films in Canada. Climatologist Jill Sanders receives weather data indicating the formation of a powerful storm system, and as tragic storm related deaths start mounting in real time, she realizes her small town is about to be ground zero for a massively destructive ice-hurling tornado.