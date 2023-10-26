Federation’s Ginger & Fed Kicks Off

Paris-based Federation Studios has launched international theatrical film outfit Ginger & Fed, created in partnership with Sabine Chemaly, through her recently formed company Ginger Films.

Ginger & Fed also sprung from Sabine Chemaly and Federation Studios’ shared belief that the future holds strong potential for movie theaters, and this will be a primary focus for the new label, which will address needs according to each respective territory.

In charge of both film acquisitions and international sales, Chemaly will spearhead Ginger & Fed, while working closely with Federation’s sales, business affairs, servicing and marketing teams.

First film to be introduced under the new label is post-apocalyptic thriller Survive, a new feature from the producers of Revenge. Survive is produced by Monkey Pack (Robin&Co, a Federation company) and M.E.S Productions. International sales will be co-handled by WTFilms and Ginger & Fed. The film, featuring Émilie Dequenne and Andreas Pietschmann, is directed by Frédéric Jardin. KMBO will handle its theatrical release in France.

Two comedies, both released in France by Apollo, will follow this inaugural launch: police comedy Rachel’s Game, featuring Fanny Ardant, Mathieu Kassovitz, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Laetitia Dosch, and produced by Nolita; and Oldies but Goodies, featuring Kev Adams alongside Jean Reno, Chantale Ladesou, Liliane Rovère, Daniel Prevost, and Michel Jonaz. The film is produced by My Family.