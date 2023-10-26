Cameos to Be Expected in FTX Movies

The big news is that alleged fraudster, FTX cryptocurrency founder Sam Bankman-Fried, will testify at his criminal trial in New York City. The action will surely trigger another cascade of documentaries, which will add to the already long list produced by the BBC, Hulu, and Scripps, among others.

During the three-week trial some of his former top deputies told the jury that they worked with Bankman-Fried to embezzle funds so that money could be used to cover risky bets, pay back loans, and bankroll lavish real estate purchases.

It has been reported that the bidding for film and TV rights is “shaping up to be wild” on books still in the works about the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

However, the stars of the upcoming features will surely be the thousands of speculators who hoped to make it big with virtual currency transactions, betting on SBF.