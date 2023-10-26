101 Films Acquires Two Horror Features

U.K.-based 101 Films International, an Amcomri Entertainment company, has acquired worldwide sales rights for horror feature films Witch and Punch.

Witch stars Sarah Alexandra Marks, Russell Shaw and Ryan Spong. Set in England in 1575, William embarks on a journey to prove the innocence of his wife, Twyla, falsely accused of being a witch. William must hunt down the real witch, to save Twyla from death.

Punch stars Alina Allison, Kierston Wareing, Jamie Lomas, Faye Campbell, Macauley Cooper and Sarah Alexandra Marks. Before heading back to university, Frankie craves one final night out in her coastal hometown, but sinister local legend Mr. Punch is on the prowl, and chaos ensues as Frankie and her friends fight for survival.