Gusto TV Partners with RiverTV

Gusto TV has partnered with VMedia platform RiverTV to bring Gusto’s linear and VoD programming to a wider Canadian audience. Gusto’s culturally diverse titles will be added to RiverTV’s extensive library of Lifestyle content.

“We’re so excited to partner with RiverTV to share our world-class food content with more Canadians,” said Chris Knight, president & CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. “Gusto was established in Canada and 100 percent of our content is produced here, so it’s incredibly meaningful for the Gusto team to share our shows with audiences across the country.”

“We are very excited to launch Gusto TV, one of the top food TV brands in the world”, said George Burger, chief operating officer of RiverTV. “This further establishes RiverTV as the best value lifestyle-focused TV package in Canada.”