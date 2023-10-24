Up the Ladder: Nextologies

End-to-end video management solutions provider Nextologies has promoted Fernando Auñón to senior vice president of Sales, Strategic Partnerships, and has hired Paul Parente as senior vice president of Sales, Global Partnerships.

Auñón, an industry veteran with 23 years of experience, six on the Nextologies team, will lead sales and revenue expansion with existing and new strategic partners. Prior to joining Nextologies, Auñón held numerous sales leadership positions within the broadcast and technology industries.

“Fernando is all about partnering long-term with the customers he serves and ensuring that they achieve the greatest possible success,” said Sasha Zivanovic, CEO, Nextologies. “He’s been instrumental in helping us expand our relationships as a company, which has driven revenue growth, but even more importantly, has increased the value we can deliver to our customers.”

Paul Parente comes to Nextologies with 27 years of experience in global broadcast and media sales. Before joining Nextologies, Parente held several senior business development positions at industry-leading companies, including CenturyLink, Level 3 Vyvx, Global Crossing, and he also co-founded Genesis Networks.

“Paul is a proven sales leader and strategic thinker with a track record of success in driving revenue growth. Most significantly, though, we share the same philosophy that solving our clients’ problems is the heart of a great business,” said Zivanovic. “For that reason, we knew Paul would be a great fit at Nextologies, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Both Auñón and Parente will report to Nextologies chief revenue officer Christian Morsanutto.