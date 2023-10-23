Studio 100 Secures Rights to ‘Miss Moxy’

Studio 100 Film and the Netherlands’ Phanta Animation have partnered for the adventure comedy movie Miss Moxy, with delivery scheduled for the end of 2024.

The 85–minute feature film, targeted at families, introduces Miss Moxy, a domesticated cat who gets lost during a summer holiday in Southern France. She then sets off on an exciting and hilarious odyssey to find her way back home across Europe, getting unusual support from the most despicable creatures a cat can imagine: a stupid dog and an old bird. During this journey, she broadens her perspective on life and discovers the real meaning of friendship. The movie is based on a true story in which a tabby cat called Boo found its way back home after 13 years.

Miss Moxy is a Dutch-Belgian co-production between Phanta Animation, BosBros and Eyeworks Film & TV Drama. It is produced by Petra Goedings, Jolande Junte and Burny Bos, together with Belgian co-producer Peter Bouckaert.

The project is financed in association with Paradiso Filmed Entertainment, Netherlands Film Fund, Netherlands Film Production Incentive, Flanders Audiovisual Fund of the Government of Flanders, Screen Flanders, Avrotros, Belgian Tax Shelter, and co-funded by the European Union – Creative Europe Media.

Studio 100 Film, a subsidiary of Studio 100 Media, acts as international sales agent.