MGA and Cake Sign Distribution Deal for ‘Armorsaurs’

MGA Entertainment, its subsidiary MGA Studios, and London-based CAKE have signed a multi-year agreement for distribution of a new video series from MGA Studios, Armorsaurs. The series is a remake of the 2021 South Korean television show Armored Saurus, originally developed by Daewon Media. CAKE will handle all media distribution rights globally outside of South Korea, Japan, China, and France.

Armorsaurs tells the story of a group of armored dinosaurs with mechanical powers and their trained pilots who fight extraterrestrial invaders set on destroying Earth. The first season will consist of 13 half-hour episodes and showcase CGI animation and live action/VFX with a storyline to appeal to a global audience. The new Armorsaurs series is projected to premiere globally in 2025.

MGA Entertainment and Daewon Media announced a multi-year agreement for the development, production, and distribution of their content in August 2022.