‘Top Gear’ FAST Channel Expands in EMEA

Pluto TV and BBC Studios have announced the further roll-out of the Top Gear FAST channel on Pluto TV in the EMEA region.

Already available on Pluto TV in Europe (Spain, Nordics), as well as in North America (U.S. and Canada), the Top Gear FAST channel has now joined the Pluto TV line-up in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, and Italy. All channels will be available with local language dubbing.

The Top Gear FAST channel serves as the ultimate destination for car enthusiasts who appreciate British humour, top-notch production values, adrenaline-fueled journeys and of course, enigmatic racing driver, The Stig.

In the EMEA region, Top Gear FAST channel is also available in Spain on Samsung TV+ and Rakuten TV, and in the Middle East on MBC.