Green Light Films Launches in Ukraine

Green Light Films has announced its launch as an all-rights distribution and co-production company for the Ukrainian market.

Backed by the holding group that hosts the Multiplex chain of cinemas, Green Light Films is also seeking co-production opportunities with local filmmakers and will work with Ukrainian producers as their theatrical or all-rights distributor.

Led by distribution veterans Veronika Yasinska, CEO, and Nadiia Zaionchkovska, CCO, the company is actively seeking sales agents looking to bring their content to Ukraine on the big or small screen.

Roman Romanchuk, CEO of Multiplex, said, “Green Light Films is the latest initiative of the same holding company that founded and developed the Multiplex chain of cinemas into the theatrical market leader in Ukraine. We are joining forces with the Green Light Films team to recover the feature films distribution sector and provide our audience with the best possible repertoire.”

Veronika Yasinska, CEO of Green Light Films, added, “The decision to launch Green Light Films is the result of in-depth analysis of the Ukrainian media market 2022/2023 that revealed the perfect window of opportunity and growth potential for the theatrical sector. Despite current wartime challenges, 180 cinemas are generating healthy results: this year the Ukrainian box office both in local and $ currency will exceed the level of 2021 Covid year and cross the $60 million mark – comparable to the current Romanian market value and three Baltic states combined at the peak 2019 theatrical moment.”

Nadiia Zaionchkovska, chief content officer of Green Light Films, continued, “Ukraine is a part of Europe, from both economic and security points of view. We are on a fast-track to the E.U., our media market has been self-sufficient and fast-growing for a long time. Green Light Films, as an all-rights partner in the Eastern European region, became a very logical and long-awaited next step in the Ukrainian licensing evolution.”