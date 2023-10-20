Banijay Asia Forays into LIVE Entertainment

Banijay Asia has announced its foray into LIVE Entertainment & Special Events, with a pre-match entertainment ceremony at the historic India-Pakistan cricket match. Produced and executed by Banijay Asia and orchestrated by BCCI, the event, titled “A Musical Odyssey,” took place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

The evening, directed by Varun Gupta, included performances by Shankar Mahadevan, Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan, Neha Kakkar, Darshan Rawal and Sukhvinder Singh.

This event comes months after the global launch of Banijay Events, and Banijay’s acquisition of live entertainment specialist, Balich Wonder Studio. Banijay Events will look to partner closely with Banijay Asia in the region to expand its efforts in this space.