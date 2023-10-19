Channel 5 Greenlights Four-Part “Coma” from Roughcut TV and CBS Studios

Channel 5, a public service broadcaster and the U.K.’s third largest commercial TV station, has given the green light for a new four-part drama titled Coma, a thriller starring Jason Watkins that delves into the consequences of one fateful decision and the unforeseen chaos that ensues. It will be produced by Roughcut Television and CBS Studios, with Paramount Global Content Distribution handling distribution.

In Coma, Watkins will star as Simon, a devoted family man who finds himself at a breaking point as his neighborhood falls victim to the terrorizing antics of a group of teenagers led by the menacing 17-year-old Jordan Franklin (played by Joe Barber). Simon and his wife Beth (Claire Skinner) are desperate to move their young daughter to a safer area, away from the threatening teens. But when Simon confronts Jordan outside his own home, a split-second decision changes everything.