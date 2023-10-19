APC Brings “Changing Rooms” to Quebec

Boutique distributor About Premium Content (APC Studios Group) has inked a deal with Sphère Média, a Canadian film and television producer, to adapt the cult France Télévisions series Changing Rooms, which has just celebrated its 13th season in Quebec, for AMI-télé and Radio-Canada. Filming is set to start in December 2023. APC handles worldwide distribution rights for the format and original series.

Created by Adda Abdelli and Fabrice Chanut, Changing Rooms looks at the subject of disability with humor. The series, produced by Philippe Braunstein (Avalon) and Sophie Deloche (Astharté & Cie), was broadcast on France 2 in primetime, and was rebroadcast on TV5Monde. Running for 12 years, the series offered its audiences a family environment in which disability was included, self-deprecation was welcome, and delightful social satire was thrown in all directions. The original series began broadcasting recently on the MHZ SVOD service in the United States.