AFM Announces List of Exhibitors Confirmed for 2023 Market

The American Film Market (AFM), set to take place October 31 to November 5 at its new headquarters, the Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica, will open with a strong commitment of companies set as exhibitors and buyers for this year’s show. In addition, industry screenings are set at theaters throughout the city, and AFM’s conference series, The AFM Sessions, will take place at The Hilton Santa Monica Hotel.

Thus far, the number of companies and organizations exhibiting at AFM23 has surpassed 245, and the list continues to grow. Confirmed exhibitors include such sales companies as Amazon MGM Studios, Beta Cinema, Black Bear Pictures, Gaumont, Lakeshore, Lionsgate, MGM Studios, Pathé Films, STUDIOCANAL, Toei Company, UNIFRANCE, and more.

The exhibitor bookings are matched by the brisk registration of teams of territorial buyers from more than 65 countries to date, with more registering each day.