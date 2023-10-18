‘The Jamie Oliver Channel’ Launches on Pluto

Fremantle has announced the launch of the dedicated FAST channel, The Jamie Oliver Channel on Pluto TV in the U.S.

The round -the-clock channel features the celebrated chef and child health campaigner, Jamie Oliver, and his catalog of inspiring cooking shows, including Jamie’s Quick & Easy, Jamie’s 15 Minute Meals, Jamie’s Super Food, as well as his award-winning documentary series Sugar Rush, Jamie’s School Dinners and more.

Programming highlights will include Jolly Jamie Holiday with the countdown to Christmas beginning on November 20. Jamie and his family share how they celebrate the holidays cooking up delicious feasts and creating festive traditions in programs such as Jamie’s Italian Christmas, Jamie’s Quick & Easy Christmas, and Jamie’s Night Before Christmas.

The Jamie Oliver Channel continues Fremantle’s relationship with Pluto TV, with ten dedicated FAST Channels on the platform in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Italy.