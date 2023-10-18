Inter Medya’s ‘The Ivy’ Debuts in Cannes

The Ivy, a TOD Originals series that has attracted great interest in Turkey and MENA, made its European debut at MIPCOM Cannes this week. The series is distributed internationally by Istanbul-based Inter Medya.

Lead actors Burçin Terzioglu and Onur Tuna were in attendance at a special media event held in Cannes on Monday afternoon, as well as at the MIPCOM red carpet screening.

Esra Özaral Altop, chief entertainment content officer at beIN Media Group & Digitürk, said: “With the increase in international and local platforms, we see that exports of local series are growing rapidly. Sales abroad are very valuable for the sustainability of local content. Along with the economic impact of this increase in exports, the promotion of our culture to the world and its contribution to tourism cannot be ignored. We take these criteria into consideration when planning original contents for TOD. Thanks to the impressive story of The Ivy, the successful performance of our actors and the high level of production quality, we believe that this series will attract an international interest.”

Can Okan, CEO and founder of Inter Medya, commented: “The sales we have achieved on numerous digital platforms, both at the local and global levels, have become an essential component of our export activities. At Inter Medya, we proudly undertake the international distribution responsibility for many miniseries produced for Turkish digital platforms, and our catalog continues to expand. We’ve named these bold and boundary-pushing productions in our catalog as ‘New Generation Turkish Series,’ and we are actively working on establishing this concept as a global brand. The Ivy stands out as one of the most successful works in our catalog, thanks to its compelling storyline, outstanding production quality, and dazzling performances. Following its success in Turkey and the Middle East, we introduced this series to Europe, where it garnered significant interest, especially from our Western European clientele. We believe that The Ivy will also be well-received in Latin American and Asian markets after its launch in Europe, and we are proud to partner with beIN Media Group to promote this exceptional series worldwide.”