All3Media Delivers Three Dramas to Acorn TV

All3Media International has signed a new deal with AMC Networks’ Acorn TV that will see a trio of recently released drama titles heading to the U.S. streaming service.

The acquisition includes Detective #24, a character-led drama produced for SVT (Sweden) and ZDF (Germany) by B-Reel Films, the producer behind Midsommar. Detective #24 explores the complex relationship between Tilda (Malin Levanon), a recently fired prosecutor, and Ibraahin (Nasir Dhagole), a skilled detective and Somalian refugee, as they investigate the case of a missing teenager.

Also heading to the U.S. is mini-series Mayflies starring Martin Compston, Tony Curran and Ashley Jensen. Based on the bestselling novel by Andrew O’Hagan and produced by Synchronicity for BBC One, Mayflies is told using two timelines, following Tully and Jimmy’s adolescent friendship forged in the 1980s and their still lively but now honest and tender adult friendship as tragedy strikes in 2017.

Severn Screen’s factual four-part drama Steeltown Murders, which debuted on BBC One earlier this year, is the third title acquired. Starring Philip Glenister and Steffan Rhodri, Steeltown Murders centers on the hunt to catch the killer of three young women and the remarkable story of how — in the first case of its kind — the mystery was solved almost thirty years later using pioneering DNA evidence.

Mayflies and Steeltown Murders were both produced in association with All3Media International.

Sally Habbershaw, EVP, Americas at All3Media International, commented, “We’re very pleased that viewers in the US will have the opportunity to experience these captivating dramas chosen by Acorn TV. From distinctive, character-led detective drama to an incredibly moving mini-series based on an acclaimed novel about the bond of male friendship, these titles perfectly showcase the wealth of stories in our latest scripted portfolio, all delivered by and starring some of the industry’s most renowned talents.”