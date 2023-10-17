TelevisaUnivision Inks Deal with Romania’s ProTV

TelevisaUnivision has secured a new volume deal with ProTV to showcase exclusively TelevisaUnivision’s telenovelas in Romania as part of an extended two-year agreement that includes more than 1,200 hours per year.

The telenovelas will be aired on Acasă, ProTV’s channel, featuring a diverse slate of international dramas and romantic movies during daytime, access primetime and primetime, including latest Televisa titles such as Tierra de Esperanza, Minas de Pasión, and Nadie Como Tu.

“This agreement represents a noteworthy achievement for Televisa’s telenovelas, made possible through our longstanding partnership with ProTV. Together, we’ve taken our collaboration to unprecedented heights,” said Guillermo Borensztein, SVP of Global Content Licensing and Co-productions at TelevisaUnivision. And added, “Both teams have invested significant effort, placing their trust in the content, embracing melodrama, and charting a collective course for the future.”

“Acasă, is one of the most important local channels that features a diverse slate of international dramas and romantic movies, proven by the fact that over the years we have been proposing the best-in-class series and movies to our audience. We are very excited about the conclusion of this agreement, and we are sure this is another step in our great partnership with TelevisaUnivison. We are waiting to deliver to the Romanian audience some of the most awaited international titles”, stated Antonii Mangov, PRO TV Programming director.