Fremantle Launches ‘Alice & Jack’

Actress Andrea Riseborough joined producers in Cannes yesterday evening for the launch of Fremantle’s new original drama series Alice & Jack.

The Oscar-nominated actress was in town to support the international premiere screening of the series at the Palais, alongside executive producers Richard Yee, Krishnendu Majumdar, and Lorenzo De Maio.

Alice & Jack is a love story for the ages. When Alice (Andrea Riseborough) and Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) first meet, they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way?

Alice & Jack is an independent U.K. production from Fremantle in partnership with Me + You Productions, Groundswell Productions, De Maio Entertainment, and Masterpiece, in collaboration with Channel 4 which will air the series exclusively in the U.K. Fremantle is handling global sales.