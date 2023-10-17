FilmRise’s Distribution Partnership with The Wiggles

FilmRise has entered into an exclusive worldwide distribution deal (outside Australia and New Zealand) with children’s entertainment group The Wiggles. The Wiggles are known for their music and videos that have captivated, educated, and enchanted children aged 2-5 in territories across the globe for the past three decades. The announcement was made jointly today at MIPCOM by Max Einhorn, SVP of Acquisitions and Co-Productions at FilmRise, and Luke Field, general manager of The Wiggles.

The deal includes digital media — digital linear, television and ancillary rights — to over 80 hours of the classic Wiggles TV series that ran from 1998 up to and through 2012. Every season of these programs showcases the original Fab Four for the younger audience – Greg, Anthony, Murray, and Jeff, dressed in their vibrant “skivvies” of red, yellow, blue, and purple.

This large package of classic Wiggles programming includes some of the very first TV programs the band created in 1998 in addition to numerous hour-long specials.