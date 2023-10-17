BBC Pre-Buys ‘Marie Antoinette’ S2

The U.K.’s BBC has pre-bought the second season of Banijay Rights’ historical drama Marie Antoinette. The CANAL+ Creation Originale, produced by Capa Drama, Banijay Studios France and Beside Productions will once again air on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The deal follows CANAL+’s second series order of the Banijay and Newen drama in March, with filming now underway.

Created by Deborah Davis, the new 8 x 60’ series of Marie Antoinette continues the story of the incredibly modern and avant-garde young queen, played by Emilia Schüle (Ku’damm 56/ 63), with Louis Cunningham (Bridgerton) as the king of France, Louis XVI.

At the height of their power, while Marie Antoinette and Louis face an unprecedented financial crisis, the incessant attacks of Provence and Chartres against the royal couple stir up the hatred of the nobles while disastrous consequences are looming.

Marie Antoinette is produced by Claude Chelli and Margaux Balsan for Capa Drama, Stéphanie Chartreux for Banijay Studios France. The season two writing team is led by Louise Ironside, joined by Charlotte Wolf, Francesca Forristal and Andrew Bampfield. Ed Bazalgette will direct the first four episodes, while Raf Reyntjens will direct the remaining four.

Photo credit: Caroline Dubois, Capa Drama, Banijay Studios France, Les Gens Canal+