Paramount GCD Sells ‘Elsbeth’ to TF1

Paramount Global Content Distribution has licensed CBS Studios series Elsbeth to TF1 in France.

Elsbeth stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce), a charismatic and revered leader. Working alongside Elsbeth is Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson), a stoic and ethical officer who quickly develops an appreciation for Elsbeth’s insightful and offbeat ways.

“We are thrilled to work with TF1 to bring Elsbeth to the French audience,” said Catherine Molinier, vice president, Client Relations, Paramount Global Content Distribution. “This series is an example of the innovative and excellent storytelling that CBS Studios produces, and we are confident that TF1 will provide an exceptional home for the series’ future success in France.”

“TF1 is delighted to welcome this new series, driven by the talent of the amazing Carrie Preston. Elsbeth is a series created around a strong, charismatic character, just as we like them at TF1,” said Sophie Leveaux, artistic director of Acquisitions & International Drama Development, TF1. “The recognized expertise of the producers has made The Good Wife universe a TV series loved by audiences and Elsbeth will be a great asset to TF1’s programming.”