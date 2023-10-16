FOX Alternative Inks Multiple Format Deals

FOX Entertainment’s in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (FAE) has closed major format deals for two series, including the upcoming celebrity competition series Beat My Mini-Mes in Spain and Israel, and performance competition Celebrity Masterpiece in the U.K. and France.

FAE has licensed the format of Beat My Mini-Mes to Spain’s Antena 3. Additionally, the format has been optioned for development in Israel by ITV Studios’ Armoza Formats. Showcasing a unique and large-scale set, the series features celebrity singers facing off while surrounded by talented children who are all wearing the same outfit as they are, like mini-mes. After multiple rounds of performances, only one child will help their team be crowned the winner. The original format of Beat My Mini-Mes will premiere in France on TF1 later this year. Jointly developed by FAE and TF1, the program is co-produced by TF1 Production and FAE.

Additionally, the format of Celebrity Masterpiece has been optioned by ITV Studios’ Multistory Media for development in the U.K., while Paris-based production company Satisfaction has optioned Celebrity Masterpiece for France. The format launched earlier this year on Workpoint in Thailand, where the format was titled “The Masterpiece.”

“An important component of our unscripted strategy is to identify and launch unforgettable formats that have universal appeal and can seamlessly travel to multiple territories,” said Allison Wallach, president, Unscripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment. “The early success of Celebrity Masterpiece in Thailand and strong interest Beat My Mini-Mes is generating even before its premiere are great indications of the power these two energetic formats hold. The teams at Antena 3, Armoza, Multistory and Satisfaction are proven leaders and incredibly creative producers who are the perfect partners to introduce both formats in these very important markets.”

Created and financed by FOX, both the Beat My Mini-Mes and Celebrity Masterpiece formats are owned by FAE, which will jointly develop and co-produce each format with their respective territory production partner.