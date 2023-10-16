Caracol-Inter Medya’s ‘Leylifer’ Debuts at MIPCOM

Caracol Televisión and Inter Medya’s co-production Leylifer, produced by Alim Yapım, has completed filming in Turkey and is set to make its European debut at MIPCOM.

Leylifer tells the story of a young Colombian woman living in Spain whose life takes a turn when, on a trip to Istanbul, her Turkish husband disappears and is later found dead. The 120-episode series stars Cuban-American actress Camila Duarte, and Turkish actors Can Verel and Pervin Balcı.

‘We are proud to step forward with our trendsetting formula, bringing together the powerful narrative of Turkish dramas with our production expertise for the global market. This artistic partnership between two international storytelling power players, Inter Medya and Caracol, has given birth to Leylifer, a masterfully woven story uniting both Colombian and Turkish cultures.’ said Lisette Osorio, VP International Sales, Caracol Television,

‘We are excited to introduce Leylifer, brought to life in collaboration with Caracol Televisión and Alim Yapım, to the European stage. This production, serving as a bridge between Colombia and Turkey, is a truly successful Turkish-Colombian co-production that carries the rich elements inherent to Turkish dramas in its DNA. As the first co-production between Latin America and Turkey, this project bearing the signature of Alim Yapım marks a highly successful starting point for future projects we will bring to life,’ said Beatriz Cea Okan, VP and head Of Sales and Acquisitions, Inter Medya.

Kadir Doğulu, co-founder of Âlim Yapım, stated, “I believe this series, which will serve as a beautiful bridge between two cultures, will offer us a valuable experience.” Furthermore, Kadir Doğulu expressed his great satisfaction in collaborating with Inter Medya and Caracol Television in creating this project as Âlim Yapım.

The Latin American launch of the drama series is scheduled for November, to be unveiled at MIP Cancun. International distribution is handled by Inter Medya.