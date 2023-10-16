All3Media Launches Three FAST Channels on Freevee

All3Media International has announced that three of its lifestyle FAST/Live TV channels have launched on Amazon Freevee. Available now for streaming for free 24/7 are: Gardening with Monty Don, a destination for outdoor-focused programming from the eponymous world-renowned horticulturalist and author; Great British Menu, one of the U.K.’s longest-running cooking competition series, and Fifth Gear, a lively magazine series devoted to automobiles. These FAST channels are also distributed on other streaming services in the U.S.

“We’re delighted that three of our FAST channels dedicated to long-running, acclaimed British brands, are now accessible to a new, wider audience in the U.S. on Amazon Freevee. We hope Amazon Freevee viewers will enjoy the curated, entertaining, quality content – while picking up some professional tips along the way, whether in the garden, the kitchen or on the road!” said Gary Woolf, EVP of Strategic Development, All3Media International.