A+E Expands Collaboration with Seven.One

A+E Networks® has secured a substantially expanded collaboration with Germany’s Seven.One Entertainment Group, inking a multi-year volume deal that builds upon their existing strategic content partnership. The agreement gives Seven.One Entertainment Group access to additional hours from A+E’s best-in-class catalog.

Seven.One Entertainment will have access to titles from the U.S. channels A&E, Lifetime, FYI, and The History Channel, which will be broadcast across the majority of Seven.One Entertainment Group’s portfolio of platforms.

Included in the deal are A+E’s long-running franchises Pawn Stars, Storage Wars, Forged in Fire, and Curse of Oak Island. Seven.One Entertainment Group will also have first access to all new History Channel IP.

“The combined leadership of A+E’s Kerstin Gühne and her team in collaboration with our friends at Seven.One Entertainment Group has secured a long-term and promising partnership in Germany, for both companies, said Patrick Vien, Group managing director, International, A+E Networks. “Our unparalleled library with its rich pipeline of factual series, global formats, and co-productions is a remarkable match for Seven.One Entertainment Group, with its wide-ranging audiences across their many market-leading platforms”.